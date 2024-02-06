Man's Lethbridge Casino winnings stolen, composite sketch of robber released

Lethbridge police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in connection with a robbery late last year that resulted in a gambler losing his winnings.

It happened at the Lethbridge Casino, in the 3700 block of Second Avenue South, just after midnight on Nov. 12.

Police say the victim had won a "substantial amount" of money and was walking in the parking lot when he was assaulted by a stranger.

The suspect – described as 6'2" (188 centimetres) to 6'4" (193 centimetres) and 200 pounds (91 kilograms) with a brown mustache, black hoodie and jeans – made off with a portion of the victim's cash.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information that could assist investigators is asked to call police at 403-328-4444.