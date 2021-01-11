A missing package containing an Alberta man's cremated remains has finally been found and delivered to his family in B.C.

Courtney Baker said the ashes of her brother Darrell, who died back in November at the age of 36, were delivered to their mother in Maple Ridge on Monday, much to the family's relief.

"She said the package is in perfect condition, nothing is broken, his remains weren't spilled anywhere," she told CTV News. "Still, Canada Post has no explanation as to where the package was – they still don't know."

A spokesperson for Canada Post said the package was located "following an intensive search," and that the circumstances are being reviewed.

The ashes were hand-delivered by a director from Canada Post who offered a personal apology, the spokesperson said.

Darrell's sudden death last year stunned his family, who are still awaiting autopsy results. His cremation was handled by the Edmonton funeral home Connelly McKinley, which delivered the package to Canada Post on Dec. 22 and mailed it with priority shipping.

His ashes were originally scheduled to arrive in B.C. in late-December, but the date kept getting pushed back until the Canada Post website simply read: "Item delayed – stay tuned for updates."

When contacted by CTV News last week, the Crown corporation was unable to confirm the location of the package.

The family said they have since been informed that the package went on a zig-zagging journey from Edmonton to Maple Ridge to Richmond and back to Edmonton. It was then shipped to Vancouver before going missing.