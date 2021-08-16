Man's throat 'slashed' by stranger; attempted murder charge laid: Vancouver police

Police in Vancouver said a man has been charged with attempted murder after a person's throat was reportedly slashed over the weekend.

In a statement Monday, the Vancouver Police Department said a 46-year-old man was near Quebec Street and East 10th Avenue at about 3 p.m. when a person "approached from behind and cut his throat, then walked away."

Police said the attack was "unprovoked" and the suspect was a stranger.

"This attack appears to have been random, and it caused serious injuries to the victim," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release.

"We believe there were a number of people in the area when it happened, and we’re asking anyone with information to contact VPD investigators."

Police said several people helped the victim and called 911. A suspect was arrested near Kingsgate Mall.

The victim was taken to hospital with "significant" cuts on his neck and throat. He was given stiches and released as his injuries are no longer life-threatening.

"We’re grateful to everyone who came to the aid of the victim and called 911 immediately," Addison said. "They provided comfort to the injured victim and allowed VPD officers to arrest the suspect while he was still in the area."

Thirty-year-old Jesse Attig was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is still in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2451.