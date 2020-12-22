Growing up Muslim, Mohammad Hussain has long avoided the bustle of Christmas shopping, tree-decorating and countless Christmas-related gatherings during the month of December.

But, like millions of others across the country, he won’t be headed home for the holidays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, he’s hunkering down with his “amazing roommates” in Ottawa and learning what it means to have a “proper Christmas,” he told CTVNews.ca by phone on Monday. And his tweets, which detail all the pomp and rituals with “anthropological precision,” have been widely shared, with Hussain’s initial tweet receiving 343,000 likes by Monday night.

Growing up, my Muslim family never celebrated Christmas. This year I am not going home, because pandemic, so my roommates are teaching me how to have my first proper Christmas.



I am approaching this with anthropological precision.



Here are a few observations. pic.twitter.com/1WARv5nax4

“I knew some things [about Christmas] were funny. I knew the idea of Christmas as a part-time job is very true but no one had thought of,” he laughed.

But he was not expecting the attention at all.

“I was like, 'I’m going to make the 17 people I have on Twitter laugh,'” he chuckled. “I was like, ‘let’s go, this will get their attention.'”

His observations include how people sometimes demand certain foods on Christmas morning; or the painstaking amount of time spent setting up lights.

“Do you want to sleep in on a Saturday? Too bad. Go put up some lights inside the house. Oh, you want to sleep in on Sunday? Too bad. Go put up some lights outside the house,” he tweeted.

Do you want to sleep in on a Saturday? Too bad. Go put up some lights inside the house.



Oh you want to sleep in on Sunday? Too bad. Go put up some lights outside the house.



Next weekend? Nope. Every free moment you have will be spent agonizing over the gifts you must buy.

Observation 3: You can buy yourself a gift but you can't stuff your own stocking.



I don't understand this one but I told my roommate I bought stuff for my stocking and they said that's not a thing.



I don't care. I bought myself mint chapstick and I will fake surprise.

He poked fun at how his friends were “agonizing over the gifts you must buy” and the depressing fact that “your gift budget does not matter."

"You can set this budget as high as you want but the perfect gift will always be $10 too expensive. There is no winning. Just give up," reads one tweet.

Observation 4: Your gift budget does not matter.



You can set this budget as high as you want but the perfect gift will always be $10 too expensive. There is no winning. Just give up.

His observations have brought plenty of people some Christmas cheer.

Excellent Thesis Mohammad. I was entertained throughout and all sources have checked out to be extremely accurate. 98%.

This is my best thread I’ve read in a long time. Everything is true! �� love it! Have a Happy First Christmas Mohammad!

I read this out loud to my household. Unanimous agreement with all of it. My partner even pointed at me for Observation 2 - I am 100% guilty of this. Thank you for making us laugh at ourselves, and best of luck with the Secret Santa rebrand. ��

Scores of people have fessed up to doing things Hussain pointed out, including even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He replied to the thread saying, “that about sums it up” before thanking Hussain for sharing his findings.

“Sophie and I are sending you and your roommates our best wishes this Christmas, and we’re glad to hear you’re enjoying it all so far," read Trudeau's tweet.

Yeah, that about sums it up... thanks for sharing what you’ve learned so far. Sophie and I are sending you and your roommates our best wishes this Christmas, and we’re glad to hear you’re enjoying it all so far!

Hussain, who described himself as a political staffer in Ottawa, says the attention has been overwhelming. He said some of the praise came from people who, like him, didn’t grow up with Christmas and loved his take.

But he’s also enjoyed hearing from others who know firsthand how the holiday is a “an absolute affair.”

Hussain said for them “the new perspective is interesting for them,” he chuckled.

He also tweeted his enjoyment that the religious aspect of Christmas was optional because he joked that, “if I was to suggest having a secular Ramadan to my mother she would have a heart attack.”

While Hussain didn’t follow all the traditions his roommates laid out, such as stuffing his own stocking, he honoured the ritual of picking out of “keeper” ornaments, which in his case was a sparkly, pink “everything” bagel.

But Hussain learned the hard way that ornaments sometimes don’t come cheap.

My roommates encouraged me to buy my own keeper ornament. They told me to find something that made me smile and that was special to me. I bought this one and I am very happy. It is an everything bagel. pic.twitter.com/dbrTZQzK47

Observation 6: ORNAMENTS ARE EXPENSIVE.



That cost me $15.99. That's more than three everything bagels. I am furious. For what it cost, you best believe that I am insisting that it be passed on to my great grandchildren. If they break it I will haunt them.

After the tweets became popular, he kept in the Christmas spirit and encouraged people to donate to several charities, such as the Milton Halal Food Bank and the Parkdale Food Centre, to help people who’ve had a rough time this year.

Update: Well this has blown up! Thank you all for the kind messages. Many families are having to deal with a very different holiday season. Please consider supporting these charities:



Milton Halal Food Bank:https://t.co/wKpIBNfini



Parkdale Food Centre:https://t.co/9HPlbRNqK3

On Twitter, he admitted that celebrating the holiday was tiring and applauded longtime Christmas celebrators for sticking to it.

“I will say I am having a very pleasant time … I am also learning that I do not enjoy peppermint," he tweeted.

To wrap things up I want to applaud longtime Christmas celebrators. This is a lot of work and very tiring.



I will say I am having a very pleasant time. I am learning that I enjoy Christmas music and gift purchasing. I am also learning that I do not enjoy peppermint.

And while he’s far from the Grinch who stole Christmas, Hussain tweeted that he would be stealing the idea of Secret Santa but for Eid, the Muslim holiday marking the end of month-long fasting during Ramadan.

But admitted, “the name's being workshopped.”

Observation 7: The religious aspect of Christmas is optional.



I really like this one. If I was to suggest having a secular Ramadan to my mother she would have a heart attack. I will however be trying to get my family to do a Secret Santa for Eid. The name's being workshopped.