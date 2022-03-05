Man saves stepdaughter from house fire in Norfolk County: OPP

Norfolk County OPP are investigating a house fire they a man saved his stepdaughter from.

Emergency crews were called to the Houghton incident around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, but a person was reportedly trapped inside before they arrived.

The resident of the house broke a window open and rescued his 32-year-old stepdaughter, according to officials.

The two were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

While the fully engulfed fire was extinguished, two cats and two dogs that were inside the home are unaccounted for.