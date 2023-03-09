2 people facing weapons and drug charges after man with gun seen at Cornwall Centre
Two Regina men are facing charges after a man with a gun was seen in the Cornwall Centre on Thursday night.
Police were called at 5 p.m. for a report of a firearms offence in which two men were seen going into the mall, and one was seen with a gun, according to a statement from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
When police arrived, they found both men and placed them in custody.
A search of the men led to the retrieval of a gun as well as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and bear spray.
A 27-year-old man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.
A 19-year-old man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon.
Both of the accused made their first court appearance on Friday morning.
