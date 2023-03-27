Man seen with gun in hotel prompts hold-and-secure in Selkirk: RCMP
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after RCMP say he was spotted with a gun in a hotel room in Selkirk.
Mounties were called to the Lord Selkirk Hotel at around 10:10 a.m. on Monday after officers received a report of a man leaning out of a window with a long gun.
RCMP blocked streets in the area, cleared the hotel and placed nearby businesses under a hold and secure. A public notice sent to media at the time cited an 'ongoing police situation' in the area, and asked the public to stay clear.
According to Mounties, the man made his way to the roof of the building. There, officers were able to make contact with the man, getting him to come down from the roof. He was arrested without incident, and RCMP said nobody was physically injured.
RCMP said officers searched the man's room at the hotel and found a long barrel pellet gun.
The investigation continues.
