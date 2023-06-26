Man selling chocolate downtown charged with sexual assault: Winnipeg police

A man selling chocolate in downtown Winnipeg has been charged following an alleged sexual assault on Friday afternoon.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers patrolling in downtown Winnipeg were flagged down by a woman at 4 p.m., who said she was touched “in an unwanted sexual manner” by an unknown man.

Police said the woman, who is 33-years-old, was approached by a man selling chocolate, which she refused to purchase. The man, who was not known to the woman, allegedly made an inappropriate comment and a sexual assault happened.

The man was found and arrested in the area of Graham Avenue and Donald Street.

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with sexual assault and detained in custody.