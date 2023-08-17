Man selling sunglasses allegedly exposed himself to 11-year-old girl in Brampton
Police have released photos of a 33-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself to a girl while selling sunglasses in Brampton.
The incident happened on the afternoon of July 25 in the area of Dufay Road and Sandalwood Parkway.
Police said an 11-year-old girl was walking when she was approached by a man who tried to sell her sunglasses.
The man allegedly made contact with the girl and exposed himself.
On Thursday, police identified the suspect as Sunil Tak of Brampton. Investigators have sought a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault and sexual interference.
Tak is described as five-foot-nine with a thin build, black hair and a full beard.
Police are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts or has information about the incident to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.
