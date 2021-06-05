Man sent to hospital with 'life-threatening injuries' after alleged assault: police

A man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, following an alleged assault on Friday night.

Saskatoon Police say they were called to the alley of the 200 block of 21 Street East shortly after 9 p.m., regarding an injured person.

Patrol officers, emergency services and members of the Forensic Identification Section were on the scene.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, police said in a news release.

Police say the injured man is currently in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with any information related to this incident are asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.