Man sentenced in 2018 triple stabbing in Sudbury

A man in his 20s has been sentenced to life in prison for a triple stabbing in Sudbury, but is eligible for parole after 12 years.

Tyler Sels stabbed 27-year-old Charles St. Jean to death at a gathering at a Levesque Street home off the Kingsway in September 2018.

In November 2021, Sels was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with St. Jean's death and aggravated assault for the other two stabbings, along with other charges.

While the murder conviction automatically comes with a life sentence, Superior Court Justice Dan Cornell asked the jury for recommendations on how long Sels should spend in jail prior to being eligible for parole.

On Tuesday, more than five months later, Cornell handed down the sentence, which includes two additional concurrent jail sentences of one and two years for the aggravated assault and assault with a weapon charges.

Sels is also banned from having weapons for life and must submit a DNA sample.