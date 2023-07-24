Man sentenced to 10 years for stabbing victim to death in Sudbury

The man responsible for a fatal stabbing in Sudbury in 2021 pled guilty Monday and was sentenced to 10 years.

Patrick Johnson, who was originally charged with second-degree murder, pled guilty to manslaughter.

Johnson is an international student from the Bahamas who was studying business administration at Cambrian College on Dec. 15, 2021, when the tragedy occurred.

Jeffrey Drysdale, 39, was stabbed twice in the chest on Larch Street in downtown Sudbury.

Drysdale’s parents read emotional victim impact statements in court.

“This tragedy has been hard on me and what's left of my family,” said his father, Robert, who addressed Johnson directly at some points.

He said justice was not served in this case.

"My reaction is (that it’s) not enough time,” Robert said.

“They got him on camera, going back, stabbing him twice in the chest. To me, that’s intentional.”

“When justice has been served, it will be then that I will be able to rest,” said the victim’s mother, Donna.

She said she misses her son terribly and misses his big hugs.

"In my mind, five years, 10 years, 20, my son's not coming back, but I am satisfied with the 10-year sentence,” she said.

Johnson will be behind bars for 10 years and will be given credit for the 587 days spent in pre-sentence custody.

Defence attorney Glenn Sandberg said it is an appropriate sentence.

"What happened on the 15 of December 2021, the lives of two families were blown apart,” Sandberg said.

“Having said that, the judge considered the appropriate considerations in coming to the decision that she did and it’s appropriate within the range."

Johnson was on a study permit and will be deported back to the Bahamas.

Drysdale's family put in a request to be notified in the event Johnson applies for parole.