Man sentenced to 15 months in jail for secretly filming women at Saanich grocery store, posting images online
A man who pleaded guilty to secretly filming women at a Saanich, B.C., grocery store and posting the images on a Russian porn website has been sentenced to 15 months in jail.
On Monday, Matthew Schwabe was sentenced to six months in jail for a charge of voyeurism, and nine months for a charge of publishing intimate images without consent.
The two sentences will be carried out consecutively for a total of 15 months in jail, followed by two years of probation.
Schwabe was an assistant manager at a Red Barn Market at the Mattick's Farm shopping complex five years ago when he secretly placed a camera in the bathroom of the grocery store.
Police were alerted to the activity after a victim found photographs of herself online.
Saanich police launched an investigation in early 2016 which identified nine victims who were allegedly filmed, most of whom were staff at the Red Barn Market.
The images were taken between June 2012 and May 2014, and were published between December 2015 and June 2016.
-
B.C. seniors urged to get COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possibleBritish Columbians over the age of 70 are being reminded to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected from the virus.
-
'A total write-off': Clubhouse at Morden golf course destroyed in fireThe clubhouse at a golf club in Morden, Man., is destroyed following a fire over the weekend.
-
Kingston police seek help identifying assault suspectKingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a serious assault on Halloween.
-
Stratford Festival reveals the lineup for its 2022 seasonThe Stratford Festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 season, and the play that will mark the grand opening of the Tom Patterson Theatre.
-
Amherstburg to bring back Open Air WeekendsOpen Air weekends in Amherstburg are returning for a third year.
-
Halifax Regional Municipality considers property tax increaseThe Halifax Regional Municipality is considering a property tax increase of nearly six per cent.
-
Refinery that supplies most gas used in B.C.'s Lower Mainland halting workThe refinery that supplies most of the gasoline used on the Lower Mainland is pausing operations in Burnaby, B.C., due to a lack of crude oil supply.
-
Man presumed dead in B.C. mudslide identifiedA British Columbia man who was in the midst of moving to Vancouver Island when he was swept away by a mudslide last week has been identified.
-
Nanaimo announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staffThe City of Nanaimo is the latest Vancouver Island municipality to require COVID-19 vaccinations in staff.