Man sentenced to 15 months in jail for secretly filming women at Saanich grocery store, posting images online

A man who pleaded guilty to secretly filming women at a Saanich, B.C., grocery store and posting the images on a Russian porn website has been sentenced to 15 months in jail.

On Monday, Matthew Schwabe was sentenced to six months in jail for a charge of voyeurism, and nine months for a charge of publishing intimate images without consent.

The two sentences will be carried out consecutively for a total of 15 months in jail, followed by two years of probation.

Schwabe was an assistant manager at a Red Barn Market at the Mattick's Farm shopping complex five years ago when he secretly placed a camera in the bathroom of the grocery store.

Police were alerted to the activity after a victim found photographs of herself online.

Saanich police launched an investigation in early 2016 which identified nine victims who were allegedly filmed, most of whom were staff at the Red Barn Market.

The images were taken between June 2012 and May 2014, and were published between December 2015 and June 2016.