Man sentenced to 4.5 years after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 4.5 years in custody after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges on Tuesday.

Ryan Joseph Gallant, 39, appeared in Summerside Provincial Court on June 15, where he pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

Police say Gallant's charges were laid as a result of an investigation by the Prince District JFO Drug Unit where police conducted targeted vehicle stops on Jan. 10 in Border, P.E.I.

As a result of the traffic stops, police say Gallant was arrested and officers seized over two pounds of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, $2,500 in cash, and other items indicating drug trafficking.

Gallant was remanded into custody since his arrest and will be given credit for the time he has already served.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking or firearms offences is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.