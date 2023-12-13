Man sentenced to life, 15-year parole ineligibility in 2019 death of Windsor father

Geri Greenwood was hopeful when she arrived at Superior Court Wednesday for the sentencing of Mustafa Al-Qaysi — who was convicted of second degree murder in the death of her grandson.

“I expected to feel some kind of closure but there's no such thing as closure,” Greenwood said.

Her grandson, 20-year old Justin Greenwood, was stabbed to death in October of 2019.

Al-Qaysi, 23, was sentenced to 15 years parole ineligibility after being found guilty earlier this year following a summer trial.

“Nothing will truly ever bring Justin back but I am happy with the sentence and I do think that it's the best possible scenario we could have gotten from this,” said Greenwood’s aunt Tanya Linwood.

There is a court-ordered publication ban on the facts in the case because a second person, a young offender, is also expected to stand trial.

At the time of the murder, CTV News reported Greenwood was attacked by two men while walking on Tecumseh Road West near McKay Avenue.

His family says he was a proud father of two children.

“I don't think it would have ever gone much more so with that being said that part we're happy with and Justin did get some kind of justice,” Greenwood said.

During submissions, Justice Kirk Munroe heard six victim impact statements from the family and Justin’s partner and then decided to take a break in order to consider those statements before rendering his final decision.

Justice Munroe quoted all six statements including Greenwood’s.

"October 19, 2019 was the day my family's lives changed forever,” he read aloud.

“Shows that he did go through them thoroughly and they did have some impact on his decision,” Greenwood said.

Al-Qaysi declined to address the court when given the chance.

“I truly hope no other family ever has to go through this and I'm glad this part is over and maybe we can to try to start to heal now,” Linwood said.

Even though it’s been four years, a memorial remains near where Justin was stabbed.

“It's hard to accept that he's just a memory now,” said Greenwood. “I wish you would have known him. He was a ray of sunshine.”