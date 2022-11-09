Man seriously hurt after rear-ending semi on Anthony Henday Drive

A northwest portion of Anthony Henday Drive was temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to a serious crash.

Around 1 a.m., a pick-up driver rear-ended a slow-moving semi in the eastbound lanes of the Henday at the Campbell Road bridge, police say.

The 33-year-old pick-up driver was taken to hospital with injuries that police described as serious but not life threatening.

The semi driver was not hurt.

The area was reopened by 7:30 a.m.