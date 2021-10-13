Man seriously hurt after reported robbery on Iron Horse Trail

A man has been seriously injured after he was reportedly assaulted by a group and robbed while on the Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police were called to the scene on the trail near David Street around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The 53-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say their investigation has led them to believe that a group of three to four males assaulted the man and stole personal property from him while he was on the trail near Queen Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.