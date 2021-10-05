Man seriously hurt after tractor-trailer and SUV collide on Highway 401
Chris Herhalt
A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries when an SUV and a tractor-trailer collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 427 early on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of Highway 401, near the Renforth Bridge, sometime before 2 a.m. Tuesday for a crash between a jackknifed tractor-trailer and a white SUV.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 20s was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.
The southbound and northbound ramps from Highway 401 to Highway 427 remain closed due to cleanup and investigation efforts underway in the area of the crash, the OPP says.
