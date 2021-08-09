Man seriously hurt in Highway 400 shooting: police

A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was shot three times near Highway 400 in Toronto early on Monday morning.

Toronto police say that at about 12:43 a.m., they found a man driving a Kia sedan suffering from as many as three gunshot wounds at Wilson Avenue and Avenue Road, south of Highway 401.

Investigators believe the man was shot somewhere in the Highway 400 and Finch Avenue area and made his way to Avenue Road before seeking help.

Paramedics said he was in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with dash cam footage from Highway 400 and Finch during that time is asked to call police.

OPP and Toronto police officers searched the area for shell casings and other evidence overnight.