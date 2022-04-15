Man seriously injured after attack by 5 people wielding machetes, Saskatoon police say

A man was left seriously injured following an assault Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Around 3:15, police responded to a report of an injured person in the 1400 block of 21st Street West.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who had been attacked by five "unknown suspects" wielding machetes, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS said in a news release.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition, SPS said.

The SPS serious assault and forensic identification units are investigating.