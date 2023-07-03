Man seriously injured after being stabbed in the neck in Riverdale: police

A man has serious injuries after being stabbed in the neck in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood on Monday.

Police say they received reports of a person stabbed in the Blake Street and Boultbee Avenue area just before 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a stab wound to the neck. Paramedics transported him to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

No suspect information has been released, however police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.