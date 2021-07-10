Man seriously injured after being struck by CTrain

A Calgary man has been sent to hospital in serious, life threatening condition after a CTrain struck him inside the tunnel near Victoria Park/Stampede station.

Officials say the 28-year-old man suffered serious, life altering injuries when the southbound train hit him at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

"Calgary Transit peace officers came to his aid before Calgary Fire Department and EMS personnel attended. The man was transported to hospital where he remains in critical condition," officials stated in a release.

The train operator was not injured.

There are no details about how the man ended up inside the tunnel in the first place, but investigators believe he may have been impaired by alcohol.