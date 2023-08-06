Man seriously injured after being struck by police car in Toronto park; SIU investigating
Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a Toronto police car in a park west of the city Sunday afternoon.
The collision occurred in the south end of Earlscourt Park near Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road at around 2 p.m.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a cruiser struck a 30-year-old man who was walking in the park.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.
Police noted that the incident was unrelated to a demonstration happening at the park. Officers were in the park after violence erupted at an Eritrean festival the day before.
The SIU investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
