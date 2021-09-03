Man seriously injured after collision with grain truck on highway: RCMP

A man was seriously injured in a collision involving a grain truck on a highway in the RM of Swift Current, according to RCMP.

Police responded to the scene on Highway #363 around 6 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a serious collision.

Swift Current Rural RCMP said initial investigation determined the man from Regina was changing a tire on a car when it was struck by the grain truck driving on the highway.

He was taken to hospital in Saskatoon with serious injuries. The driver of the grain truck was not injured.

RCMP said alcohol is not believed to be a factor

The investigation is ongoing.