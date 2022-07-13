iHeartRadio

Man seriously injured after crash in Barrie’s south end: Police

A crash in Barrie’s south end Wednesday, July 13, 2022 sent a 22-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries. (Amanda Hicks/CTV News)

A 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie’s south end Wednesday.

Barrie police say it happened on Essa Road near Harvie Road shortly before 3 p.m.

The man was driving southbound when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a construction site, police say.

12