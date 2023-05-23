iHeartRadio

Man seriously injured after daytime shooting in Toronto


One man has been rushed to hospital via emergency run following a shooting in Toronto’s Eglinton West neighbourhood this afternoon.

According to police, shots rang out near Eglinton Avenue West and Glenhaven Street at around 12:22 p.m.

Officers discovered a man on scene suffering from gunshot wounds and he has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

No information has been released on possible suspects.

