Man seriously injured after downtown stabbing

A man is seriously injured following a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Monday night.

Toronto police say they received reports of a man stabbed in the Dundas Street East and Gould Street area at around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to EMS.

The suspect is described by police as a Black male, standing around six-feet tall, last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and dark track pants.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.