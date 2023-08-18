Man seriously injured after shooting in Scarborough: police
A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Huntingwood Drive and Midland Avenue just after 4:15 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
One person was found with gunshot wounds.
Paramedics confirmed to CTV News Toronto an adult man has been rushed to the trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Huntingwood Drive from the train tracks to Midland Avenue and Kittery Boulevard are currently closed.
Anyone with information of the shooting or has footage of the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-4200.
SHOOTING:
Huntingwood Dr + Midland Av
4:16 p.m.
- Police responded to gunshots heard in the area
- Officers from @TPS42Div are on scene
- One person located who has been shot
- anyone w/info contact police#GO1928758
^lb
This is a developing story. More to come…
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfiresHundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in ManitobaEvacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-
-
Fatal collision claims one life near FormosaPolice in Bruce County are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed one life near Formosa in the early morning hours of Saturday.