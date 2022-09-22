iHeartRadio

Man seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s Fort York neighbourhood


A man has serious injuries following an overnight shooting in the area of Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)

A man has serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Toronto’s Fort York neighbourhood.

Toronto police responded to reports of someone shot at a condo building at 50 Bruyeres Mews, in the area of Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound.

Toronto paramedics transported the victim to hospital with serious injuries.

No information on suspects has been released.

