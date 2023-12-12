Man seriously injured after stabbing in Ajax, Ont.

A man is seriously injured following a stabbing in Ajax, Ont., Durham police say.

It happened in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Kings Crescent on Tuesday.

Officers said the victim was sent to a Toronto-area hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police said it is an ongoing investigation.

