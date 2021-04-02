Man seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

A man has been transported to the hospital after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Friday evening.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. near Yonge and Charles streets.

Toronto paramedics said that a male, believed to be around 18 years old, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the suspect fled the area heading southbound on Yonge Street.

"According to witnesses this was an unprovoked attack," police said on social media Friday. "There will be an increased police presence this evening."

STABBING:

Yonge St + Charles St

- Injuries to man are serious

- Transported to hospital

- Suspect: male, light complexion, 3/4 black jacket with brown fur

- Black jogging pants with a light stripe, black shoes with white soles

- White laces

