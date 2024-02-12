Man seriously injured after stabbing in Etobicoke: police

A man is seriously injured following a stabbing in Etobicoke Monday night, police say.

Toronto police said it happened shortly before 7:40 p.m., in the area of Dundas Street West and Mabelle Avenue, located just west of Islington Avenue.

Paramedics said they brought a man in his 40s to a local trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

Officers brought a man into custody and recovered a knife.

No other details about the suspect were provided.

