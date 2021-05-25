Man seriously injured during disturbance in Cambridge: police

Waterloo regional police continue to investigate a disturbance in Cambridge that left a man with serious injuries.

According to officials, officers were called to the area of McKay Street for reports of a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Once officers arrived they located a man who was suffering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

One person was seen fleeing the area.

Police believe it was a targeted incident and say there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact regional police or Crime Stoppers.