Man seriously injured following lengthy standoff with police in Penetanguishene

Ontario's watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious injury of a man following a lengthy standoff with police in Penetanguishene.

On Thursday, OPP notified the public about a heavy police presence near Laurier Road and Centennial Drive.

Provincial police told CTV News they were assisting Halton Regional Police officers as they attempted to execute search warrants at the property.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the man barricaded himself in an RV on the property.

Ontario police called in the tactical unit and a negotiator, and several hours later, officers deployed pepper spray into the recreational vehicle.

The SIU reports the man eventually vacated the RV and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to a Toronto hospital, and the extent of his injuries have not been disclosed.

No further details have been released.

The SIU is asking anyone with information on the investigation, including video or photos, to contact it at 1-800-787-8529 or online.