Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth

Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the shooting on Murray Hill Drive around 11:10 p.m.

Officers found a man at the scene who was taken to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

There was an increased police presence in the area throughout the day Wednesday as officers investigated. They cleared out around 4:30 p.m.

Police say no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.