Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the shooting on Murray Hill Drive around 11:10 p.m.
Officers found a man at the scene who was taken to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.
There was an increased police presence in the area throughout the day Wednesday as officers investigated. They cleared out around 4:30 p.m.
Police say no arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.
