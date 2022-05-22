iHeartRadio

Man seriously injured following shooting in Toronto

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A man has sustained serious to life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Toronto’s east end.

It happened at Woodbine Beach Park, near Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue.

Toronto police said officers on scene located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to hospital with injuries officials said were between serious and life-threatening.

An investigation is underway.  

