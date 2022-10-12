iHeartRadio

Man seriously injured in Brampton shooting


A man has serious injuries following a shooting at Kennedy and Orenda roads in Brampton on Oct. 11.

A man has serious injuries following a shooting in Brampton Tuesday evening.

Peel police responded to shots fired in the area of Kennedy and Orenda roads, shortly before 9:40 p.m.

A man in his mid-20s was located with gunshot wounds and transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition, according to Peel paramedics.

A suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the area northbound on Kennedy Road, police said.

No suspect description has been released.

The area was closed for an investigation but has since reopened.

12