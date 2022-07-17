Man seriously injured in Danforth shooting

A 40-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was shot on The Danforth Sunday night.

At around 8:20 p.m., Toronto police said they were responding to reports of a shooting in the area of Danforth Avenue and Main Street.

Officers responded to a covered parking garage and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital by Toronto Paramedic Services, police said.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Duty Inspector Paul Krawcyzk said the victim was shot at least once following some sort of meeting with another party.

“We had a 40-year-old male who met up with someone else -- at this time early in the investigation -- it appears to be some type of interaction occurred,” Krawcyzk said. “During that interaction, the male was shot by the other person he met up with.”

The suspect then fled. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, dark shirt and dark shorts.

Roads have been closed in the area as officers investigate the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch with investigators.

“I know they've already located some (video) and it's very important,” Krawcyzk said. “So it will help solve this case.”

The shooting marks at least the third incidence of gun violence in the city this weekend after two shootings just hours apart in the Entertainment District Saturday evening and overnight.

One shooting just outside Scotiabank Arena left a male victim dead, while the other at a club on King Street West seriously injured a man and woman in their 20s.