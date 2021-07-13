Man seriously injured in daylight shooting in Etobicoke

A 29-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot at a parking lot outside an apartment building in Etobicoke Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the sound of gunfire near Islington Avenue and St. Georges Boulevard, in the Kingsview Village area, at around 4:20 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his leg and Toronto Paramedic Services said he was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our officers are currently canvassing and speaking to witnesses,” Duty Inspector Michael Williams told CP24. “What I can tell you about our suspect at this point is very limited, but it's a male with dark skin suspected to have a heavy build, was carrying a handgun at the time. That person was seen fleeing northbound on Islington, and possibly then westbound towards a street just north of us called St Georges.”

The shooting took place in a parking lot and one vehicle was found damaged by gunfire.

“From what we can tell so far it looks like an isolated incident between two individuals, possibly a third,” Williams said. “But again, it sounds like some kind of an altercation took place, and then the shots were fired. So that's usually pretty indicative of something that's isolated.”

A K9 unit is scouring the area to search for possible weapons.

“What I can tell you at this point is we've heard that this person is on foot. We're also trying to piece together if there is a vehicle involved,” Williams said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.