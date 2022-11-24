Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in downtown Toronto on Thursday evening.
Toronto police say the stabbing occurred in the area of Wellesley and Bleecker Streets, east of Sherbourne Street, shortly before 9 p.m.
Officers arrived to locate a male victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
He was transported to hospital for treatment.
No suspect information has been released.
