Man seriously injured in DTES stabbing, suspect still at large: police
CTV News Vancouver Associate Producer
Meagan Gill
Vancouver police are investigating a stabbing in the Downtown Eastside that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon.
In an email to CTV News on Thursday, Sgt. Steve Addison confirmed the stabbing occurred at approximately 3 p.m.
"The victim is a 61-year-old man who was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are no longer believed to be life-threatening," said Addison.
Video from the scene shows several police cars in the area of Abbott and East Hastings streets.
Authorities said the suspect is unknown at this time but they do have a person of interest and the investigation is ongoing.
