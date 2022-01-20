Man seriously injured in east Regina hit-and-run

A man was seriously injured during a hit-and-run in the east Regina Walmart parking lot on Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the parking lot at 2150 Prince of Wales Drive, just before 7 p.m. for a reported collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS said preliminary investigation indicates a dark coloured, blue or black GMC four door truck, was travelling west-bound into the parking lot, when it struck a pedestrian standing on a boulevard.

The truck continued on, fleeing the scene via Quance Street, police said.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was taken to hospital by EMS. His injuries are described as serious.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) if you wish to remain anonymous.