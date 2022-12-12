Man seriously injured in encampment fire under the Gardiner Expressway
A man was rushed to a Toronto hospital late Sunday night following a fire at a small encampment under the Gardiner Expressway, near Spadina Avenue.
Firefighters were called to that area just before midnight for reports of debris on fire.
Toronto fire told CP24 that a single tent set up there was not affected.
One patient was taken to a burn centre, according to Toronto paramedics.
This individual, whom they described as an adult male, is listed in serious condition, they said.
Toronto police are currently holding the scene as the investigation into what happened begins.
The Office of the Fire Marshall has been notified.
On Nov. 26, emergency responders rushed to a vacated encampment under the Bathurst Street bridge, at Fort York Boulevard, after several loud explosions and a smoky fire. Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said several blown up propane tanks were located at that scene.
No human beings were injured in that incident, however a pigeon was seriously hurt.
More to come. This is a developing story.
-
'I keep saying 'Thank you' out loud to no one:' Russell, Ont. man wins $1 million lottery prizeA Russell, Ont. man is $1 million richer after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize.
-
'She's a legend': B.C. dance duo Funkanometry gets boost from star Annie LennoxGrammy award winner Annie Lennox was apparently blown away when she saw a video of two young Canadians dancing to the Eurythmics hit song Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).
-
Coldwater gingerbread house creator wins south of the borderBeatriz Muller entered her gingerbread creation into the 30th anniversary of the U.S. National Gingerbread House Competition.
-
New Indigenous-owned tech company launches in SaskatchewanBirch Narrows Dene Development Inc. (BNDDI), MMLK Group Inc., and Superior Strategies have paired up to create All3Innovation LP, a new majority Indigenous-owned technology business.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in cases, small drop in hospitalizationsNew Brunswick is reporting seven new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.
-
'We are ready,' Ski resorts to open this weekSki resorts across the region have been waiting for temperatures to drop to open the slopes to winter enthusiasts, and Mother Nature is providing this week.
-
Northern Ont. couple win lottery for third time, prize winnings up to $1.5MThe wins just keep coming for an Elliot Lake, Ont., couple, who won the lottery for the third time recently, taking home $250,000 in the OLG’s Instant Crossword Deluxe.
-
Man who murdered his wife on busy Winnipeg street granted day paroleA man convicted of murdering his wife in broad daylight on a busy Winnipeg street nearly three decades ago has been granted day parole despite documents saying he has a moderate to high risk to re-offend.
-
'Our resources are being put to the test': 10 shootings reported in Edmonton in first 2 weeks of DecemberThe Edmonton Police Service is investigating 10 separate shootings that have happened since Nov. 30.