Man seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
A man in his 20s has been seriously hurt after being shot in Etobicoke Friday night.
Police responded to a shooting in the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West.
When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics say the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Officers also found several shell casings on the scene.
Police say two possible suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.. No descriptions have been released.
