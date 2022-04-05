Man seriously injured in Heron Road shooting

Ottawa police are searching for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a shooting south of downtown.

The shooting happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon, police said in a news release issued late Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Heron Road near Alta Vista Drive and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information, dashcam or security footage is asked to contact police.