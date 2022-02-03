iHeartRadio

Man seriously injured in hit-and-run in North York

A Toronto police cruiser is pictured in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in North York Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police said the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was struck by an SUV in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue just before 5 p.m.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

Police are now looking for the driver of the SUV who fled the scene.

The vehicle is believed to be beige-coloured, but no other description has been released.

COLLISION:
Jane St + Driftwood Av
* 4:58 pm *
- Pedestrian struck
- Injuries are serious
- Victim in his 50's
- Suspect fled the scene in a beige SUV
- Police o/s
- Rush requested on Medics
- Jane St closed#GO226271
^dh pic.twitter.com/5Yd73aXUoZ

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 3, 2022
12