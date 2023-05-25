Man seriously injured in Lawrence Heights stabbing
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Lawrence Heights on Thursday evening.
The stabbing occurred in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Bolingbroke Road just after 9:30 p.m.
Toronto police said a man got on a TTC bus at Dufferin Street and shortly advised the driver that he had been stabbed.
The driver took the victim to Lawrence West subway station, where he was transferred to the care of paramedics.
The man was transported to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police later said that the man is in stable condition.
No suspect information has been released.
