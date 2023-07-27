iHeartRadio

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Cumberland County


image.jpg

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday.

Cumberland County District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the crash on Highway 104 in the Westchester Valley area around 2:15 p.m.

Police say a motorcycle left the road and ended up in a ditch.

The driver, a 74-year-old man from Ontario, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by Lifeflight.

A section of the highway was closed for about an hour, but has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

12