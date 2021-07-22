Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Moose Jaw: RCMP
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A Quebec man was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 1 near Moose Jaw on Wednesday afternoon.
RCMP responded to the scene approximately two kilometres east of Mortlach, Sask., around 2:30 p.m. A westbound motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.
Police said the driver, a 27-year-old man from Montreal, Que., was flown to hospital by STARS with serious injuries.
The westbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed for several hours but have since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
-
Leamington man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in her sleepEssex County OPP have charged a 58-year-old Leamington man who allegedly broke into a home and inappropriately touched a woman while she was sleeping.
-
Nanaimo dad's custom toy set earns him Netflix jobTodd transformed a Sesame Street toy set from the 1970s into a tribute to the Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek. It went viral and now he has a job with Netflix.
-
Town of Innisfil pumped for new trackThe Town of Innisfil unveiled its new modular pump track Thursday at Innisfil Beach Park.
-
Vaccine hesitancy, misinformation a problem for North Bay Parry Sound District Health UnitBattling COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and misinformation has been a major problem for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit since mass immunization began.
-
Extreme heat continues to damage Sask. cropsSaskatchewan crops are “extremely stressed” due to a lack of rain and extreme heat throughout the province, according to this week’s crop report.
-
Grey Bruce tops COVID-19 case counts in Ontario as Delta variant surgesGrey Bruce posted the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the province on Thursday, with 22 new infections reported, followed by Toronto with 18.
-
Police investigating report of sexual assault at Waterloo businessRegional police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a business in Waterloo last month.
-
Island Health launches 'Vax Van' to administer COVID-19 vaccines at summer destinationsHealth-care workers on Vancouver Island are hitting the road in a custom van this summer in an effort to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19.
-
Police seek man who tried to stab woman near Lincoln HeightsOttawa police are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to stab a woman in the city’s west end last month.