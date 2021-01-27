A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a disturbance in New Hamburg on Wednesday evening.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Peel Street near Bleams Road East around 3:30 p.m.

They say a verbal dispute between two men escalated into a physical altercation, and one of the men was armed with a knife.

Both men were injured, but one was airlifted to an out-of-Region hospital with serious injuries.

As a result, a 60-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that charges are pending for the other man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.